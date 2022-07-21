Mane dismisses Salah rivalry talk despite Liverpool exit and Caf Awards duel

An Anfield departure isn’t going to change the bromance between the two Reds greats

Sadio Mane has extinguished any speculation that he and Mohamed Salah have a rivalry, despite the Senegal superstar’s Liverpool exit this summer and the pair’s status as the two favourites for the African Footballer of the Year award.

Mane departed for Bayern Munich in a £35 million deal in June after informing the Reds that he was keen to leave Anfield in the aftermath of their Champions League final defeat by Real Madrid.

Rumours of a rivalry between the pair during their time together on Merseyside constantly lingered, but even though they’ll be competing on separate sides in the UCL this coming season, Mane insists the two remain best of friends.

“People sometimes say rivalry between me and [Salah], but you know I don’t see myself having rivalry with any player to be honest,” Mane told GOAL ahead of the Confederation of African Awards ceremony in Rabat on Thursday. “We have good relations, we text each other.

“I think the media always try to [aggravate] things.”

During the six years they spent side by side at Anfield, Salah and Mane enjoyed immense success together, reaching three Champions League finals and winning the competition in 2019.

They were both influential as Liverpool’s three-decade wait for a Premier League crown ended in 2020, with the pair both picking up individual honours aplenty and a combined four Golden Boots during their top flight careers.

However, there have been occasional indications of a sporting rivalry between the duo, with Mane notably blowing up at Salah during a match against Burnley in August 2019 after apparently growing frustrated with the Egyptian’s single-mindedness in front of goal.

Earlier this year, they went head-to-head in three international fixtures – potentially a sign of things to come should they meet in the UCL this season – with Mane getting the better of Salah in both the Africa Cup of Nations final and the World Cup play-off double-header between Senegal and Egypt.

“You know I don’t just have [relationships] with one player, but with every player I’ve played with in the world,” Mane continued. “You can ask whoever you want in the club, or wherever I go.

“I have good relationships with all players.”

Mane is the hot favourite to win the African Footballer of the Year award, having previously clinched the prize in 2019 – the last time it was handed out.

Salah is his closest rival, and would be unfortunate to miss out following a sensational season – particularly during the tail end of 2021 – while Chelsea’s Edouard Mendy, who won the Afcon alongside Mane, is the third name on the shortlist.