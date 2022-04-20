‘Mane deserves Ballon d’Or, sorry Benzema’ – Fans in awe of Liverpool star after Manchester United demolition

Fans across Africa have tipped Liverpool winger Sadio Mane to beat Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema to the Ballon d’Or after his latest display helped the Anfield outfit smash Manchester United 4-0 in a Premier League fixture on Tuesday night.

The 30-year-old Senegal international was in great form for the Reds as he scored one goal and set up another which Egypt international Mohamed Salah slotted past David de Gea.

After Luis Diaz put Liverpool ahead in the fifth minute, Mane set up Salah with a sumptuous cross from outside the box for the second in the 22nd minute before he grabbed the third in the 68th minute after powering home with his left foot, and Salah completed the rout in the 85th minute.

Mane’s display has left fans buzzing on social media, saying he can only be compared to Real Madrid’s Benzema in the current campaign.

The French international has also been in great form for Los Blancos, scoring critical goals including the Champions League fixture against Chelsea and their most recent 3-2 La Liga victory against Sevilla.

Below is how fans reacted to Mane’s display against Man United.

Afcon+ Quadruple. It appears we sleepin on Sadio Mane’s Balon dor possibility🙏🏽 — Ferràn Casio🇳🇬 (@Jamilcasio) April 20, 2022

If Liverpool win UCL, and FA Cup does Sadio Mane move up to being the best player in the world ahead of Benzema? Especially considering he won Afcon too? Balon D'or my Africa brother. — Khaya Maloney (@KhayaMaloney) April 18, 2022

What I know is that the Ballon D'or is coming to Africa this year... Who wins it between Mo Salah and Sadio Mane the remaining 10 games will decide. — Don (@Opresii) April 19, 2022

Sadio Mane having another night of Ballon d'Or resume building — MärKLOPPolëtti ✊🏼 (@markpoletti) April 20, 2022

Sadio Manè ballon d’or Africain🇸🇳📌

K.Benzema ballon d’or européen🇫🇷📌



On est tous d’accord ! pic.twitter.com/ft9AvTRW4l — Moustapha Njaay🇸🇳 (@njaay_moustapha) April 20, 2022

Sadio Mane deserves more respect — Isgak (@MagicIceman1875) April 20, 2022

As Football Twitter, we all need to come together as one, and admit that Sadio Mane is world class. Give him his flowers. — Bathwese Mgwatyu (@Bathwese) April 20, 2022

If Sadio Mane doesn't make Balon d'Or top 3 those journalists are a farce. — WIL, by Mujuni. (@wilby_mj) April 20, 2022

@francefootball Question ⁉️



What do you think about @SMane_Officiel 2022?@LFC Wheres the campaign?! @LivEchoLFC Get the bells ringing. This man deserves this accolade.!



What a team player.! — Brian Mwendwa.MBA (@MuveaBrian) April 20, 2022

Sadio Mane does not get enough credit. He is up there with Salah. — Don Alvin (@don_alvinKE) April 20, 2022

One fan has compared Mane, who has so far managed 14 Premier League goals from 29 appearances, to former Chelsea legend Didier Drogba, while another labelled him as "one of the best in the world."

Sadio Mane is the Didier Drogba of the current generation 🔥🔥👑 — 𝐃𝐄𝐍𝐍𝐎𝐇_𝐏𝐇𝐄𝐍𝐍𝐀𝐋🇰🇪 (@D_phennal) April 20, 2022

What we are witnessing is something phenomenal. Tearing up teams for fun and making Anfield a playground. Still chasing the Quadruple and confirming Sadio Mane is the best in the world! Nothing but quality. #Quadruple #LIVMUN #Anfield #LiverpoolFC pic.twitter.com/RTi1IAWHHv — Shaf (@Shafiyul_H) April 20, 2022

Meanwhile, another set of fans was left stunned by Mane’s technique which released Salah to score Liverpool’s second of the night at Anfield.

Sadio Mane's assist for Salah's first goal.. probably the best the premier league has seen in a long long time. The technique..the vision..my god. — Arjun (@ArjunChopra_8) April 20, 2022

That Sadio Mane assist and they still think football wasnt made in Africa. #LIVMUN pic.twitter.com/YtgWiTkXu0 — Martin Kettienya (@martinkellmen) April 19, 2022

That pass from Sadio Mane was 👌, a man from Bambali who had nothing from a povrete Family to your screens who dreamed to play football. Much respect to the dreamers pic.twitter.com/AhKtnb3nvL — kamanzi fred (@kamanzifred8) April 20, 2022

Another group of fans has labelled Mane as the best player in Africa.

Sadio Mane is definitely Africa's finest player 💎 — MKHULISE KE STAR 💎💯 (@Malume_Grand) April 19, 2022

Sadio Mane is Africa's best footballer — Radio! King of R&B (@no1radiokiller) April 19, 2022

Sadio Mané King Of Africa 🙏🏾 — Silvrr (@silvvr7) April 19, 2022

Sadio Manè appreciation tweet



Began at Liverpool on the right. Salah came so he moved to the left. Now Diaz came so he’s moved central, and he’s been world class in all three positions #LIVMUN



Three different eras. One world class player



King of Africa🇸🇳👑 pic.twitter.com/NR2ab8nkid — Nom de Plume (@DeepakPlume) April 19, 2022

Mohamed Salah

and

Sadio Mane

They're showing the world that there's a great talent in AFRICA🙌

.

Liverpool Man united Mo Salah — Thabelo_Iven (@Thabeloiven02) April 19, 2022

The King of Africa Sadio Mane with a beautiful goal💥 pic.twitter.com/4L18vyrD5u — Mthalane (@Mthalane_V) April 19, 2022

