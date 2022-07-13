Mane decision to leave Liverpool a big loss for the Premier League – Mendy

The 30-year-old custodian feels the exit of his Senegal compatriot will be a big loss in terms of quality and as a person

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has revealed why he believes the exit of Liverpool forward Sadio Mane to sign for Bayern Munich is a big loss to the Premier League.

The 30-year-old Senegal international ended transfer speculation by signing a contract with the German champions until 2025 and thus leaving the Merseyside outfit after recording 269 appearances in all competitions.

His decision to quit the Merseysiders has left his compatriot Mendy feeling the top-flight has lost in terms of quality.

“It is a big loss for the Premier League in terms of quality, in terms of a person,” Mendy said as quoted by The Sun. “He had the quality, the impact, and also for the young players it’s an example.

“We lost someone great and I hope for him he will enjoy Bundesliga.”

The Lion of Teranga forward, who joined the Reds from Southampton in 2016, left the Anfield side despite having a year left on his contract and in total scored 120 goals, chipping in with 48 assists.

Meanwhile, Mendy was asked about the prospects of facing new Manchester City signing Erling Haaland when the new season gets underway.

The 30-year-old custodian, who joined the Blues from Rennes in 2020, responded: “It’s not about one striker or one team. We just have to focus on every striker, every team we play to win. It’s not because it's Haaland.

“I look at Haaland like I look at Benteke – it’s not that different between Crystal Palace and City. “You have to be focused because he is a striker and he can score.”

On how he keeps tabs on opposing strikers, Mendy explained: “I study. I study. A lot, a lot. It’s my work so I work a lot.”

Mendy was one of the key players for Chelsea last season as they finished the Premier League season in the third position with 74 points from 38 matches.