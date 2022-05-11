Mane confirms he is happy at Liverpool after scoring the winner against Aston Villa

Liverpool winger Sadio Mane has maintained he is currently happy with the team as they continue to push for trophies this season.

The Reds continued their push to win the Premier League title when they came from a goal down to defeat Aston Villa 2-1 at Villa Park on Tuesday. Liverpool have already wrapped up the League Cup, are in the final of the FA Cup where they will face Chelsea, and are also in the final of the Champions League where they will come up against Real Madrid.

It was Villa, who took an early lead courtesy of Douglas Luiz, minutes later Joel Matip put Liverpool level before the 30-year-old Senegal captain produced a brilliant header to complete the turnaround.

After the game Mane was asked whether he has ever been happier at Liverpool, and he replied as quoted by the club’s official website: “Yeah, sure – when we won the trophies I think I was more happy!

“But I think I just try to enjoy every moment and try to score and assist for my teammates. I think it is all about the team or nothing; the boys make it easier for me so I am obviously very happy.”

On his goal against Villa, Mane said: “Well, I think it was first of all a good cross from Luis [Diaz]. I was in the box and in this moment, I just think to put it in the net. Even without power, I think it’s usually a goal so that’s what I try to do.”

It was Diaz’s cross which Mane headed in and when asked about his relationship with the player, he replied: “I know him very well. He is a great player, along with the other [front players]. We know each other, we train every day. I knew that he was going to cross so I was just going to be ready for it.”

Despite reports linking Mane with a move away from Anfield, most recently Bayern Munich, Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher is confident the player will stay.

“When I have watched Liverpool as a fan, Sadio Mane is my favourite player,” Carragher said as quoted by Sky Sports. “There is just something about Mane. He's sacrificed himself at times and the shift he puts in.

“He, along with Salah, have been doing that for five years - they are never injured! They are there week in, week out for 90 minutes, getting the numbers up there every week. What they have done for this football club is unbelievable!

"I'm a huge fan of Sadio Mane and I can assure you he will be going nowhere because I will not let him go to Bayern Munich, he’d have me to deal with!”

Carragher continued: “I love him, absolutely love him to bits. And not just because he's a great player and what he's done for Liverpool. He initially came in on the right-wing then moved to the left when Salah arrived. Diaz comes in on the left and Mane goes to centre-forward.

“He’s always moving for someone else but his performances never drop. It doesn't seem to matter where Mane plays, you get exactly the same from him, the same cannot be said for the rest of the Liverpool attack.”

Mane has netted 15 goals in this Premier League campaign, which ranks him joint fourth overall in this category, while also making him the second-top league scorer for his side. In addition, he has chipped in with two assists.