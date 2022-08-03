Mane can make the difference at Bayern Munich - Matthaus

The retired star, now a football pundit, also believes the African star will fit into the club’s playing style seamlessly

German football legend Lothar Matthaus believes Sadio Mane will make a difference at Bundesliga heavyweights Bayern Munich.

Even with the exit of the club’s former dependable striker, Robert Lewandowski, Matthaus is confident that with Mane, manager Julian Nagelsmann will be happy.

"I like him [Mane] very much," Matthaus told Sky Sports. "I think he is somebody who can make the difference."

"He [Nagelsmann’s] has got another quick player in Mane.

"His philosophy of football is coming closer with Mane and [Serge] Gnabry, or maybe sometimes playing Leroy Sane or Kingsley Coman. He has a lot of options and I think Julian will be happier with this team now than [with] his team last year."

The 1990 World Cup winner explained how the former Liverpool forward would fit into Nagelsmann’s style, especially after Lewandowski's departure to Barcelona.

"His [Nagelsmann’s] philosophy of football is similar to Pep Guardiola's. He does not like to play with a number nine striker, but when you have [Robert] Lewandowski in your team, you have to play with a number nine. I think he is not so unhappy that Lewandowski left.

"Bayern Munich have been playing for the last 10 to 15 years with the system 4-2-3-1. With Lewandowski and, before that, with Miroslav Klose. Always with a number nine. Now, Nagelsmann will not play with the number nine. We will see how he was playing with Leipzig in a 4-2-2-2.

"His team is different. At Leipzig, he was playing with two strikers - Timo Werner and Yussuf Poulsen. One was going left and one was going right. Another was coming from the midfield into the box. I think he will have more flexibility without Lewandowski."

On his part, Jamal Musiala, Mane’s new teammate at Allianz Arena, explained how having the Senegalese in their midst has been fun.

"As soon as he came into the team, he felt welcome," said the 19-year-old.

"There was no awkwardness. He fitted right into the family. Whenever he is on the pitch, we can all have fun. He is amazing, his one-on-one dribbling, his scoring, his ideas. It is just fun when he is on the pitch."

Musiala and Mane both scored as Bayern beat RB Leipzig 5-3 to lift the German Cup last Saturday.