Mane's 'absolutely insane' Liverpool scoring record amazes Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was left in awe of what Sadio Mane has achieved for the club.

The Senegal international was on the score sheet on Saturday to help the Reds defeat relegation candidates Norwich City 3-1 at Anfield.



It was the Canaries who, against the run of play, opened the scoring in the 48th minute when Milot Rashica's deflected effort beat Alisson in the hosts' goal.

However, the Lions of Teranga star's bicycle kick in the 64th minute levelled matters. It was his 106th goal for the club and 83rd in the Premier League.

Egypt captain Mohamed Salah then scored the club's second in the 67th minute before Luis Diaz completed the comeback for the former champions with nine minutes to go.

"Oh, definitely [Mane is a club legend]; [His] goal record is absolutely insane as well and the goal he scored today [Saturday] maybe shows the whole range of the things he can do," Klopp told the club's site.

"He helped the team today massively with first playing in the centre, then going back to the left-wing, then being in the right moment in the centre, then doing a bicycle kick. Sadio has more than 100 goals as well.

"He is a world-class striker wherever he will play: left-wing, right-wing, centre. He is a world-class striker and yes, it’s really helpful to have him here."

After Saturday's result, the Reds have secured 17 wins in 25 games in the ongoing campaign. They have further managed six draws and two losses, taking their points tally to 57.

Klopp's side have also scored 64 goals - which is the division's high - while conceding 20.

Leaders Manchester City, who have played 26 matches, have won 20, drawn three and lost as many, meaning they have 63 points.

After losing 3-2 to Tottenham on Saturday's Pep Guardiola team are the second-highest scorers in the English top division with 63 goals and have the meanest defence as they have let in only 17.