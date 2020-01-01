Mandi sent off as Real Betis suffer heavy defeat against Getafe

The Algeria international was given marching orders late in Tuesday's league encounter at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez

Aissa Mandi was shown a red card as bowed to a 3-0 defeat against .

The defender who was making his fourth appearance in the Spanish top-flight this campaign, ended Tuesday's encounter on a bad note.

Mandi compounded Real Betis’ woes at Getafe after receiving two yellow cards within two minutes in the closing stage.

It was the first time in almost three years Mandi was sent off in a La Liga match, with the last occasion being a straight red card against in November 2017.

Angel's double and a goal from Marc Cucurella in the first 45 minutes were enough for Getafe to secure maximum points at home.

The result made it two losses for Manuel Pellegrini's side after they were edged by in a five-goal thriller on Saturday.

’s Allan Nyom and Togo's Djene Dakonam were also on parade for Getafe with the former providing the assist that helped Jose Bordalas' side break the deadlock in the 13th minute.

Prior to his expulsion, Mandi made two interceptions with one clearance registered but the contributions were not enough to help the visitors avoid defeat at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez.

The 28-year-old who opened his goal account against Zinedine Zidane's side over the weekend, will now miss Real Betis trip to on Saturday as punishment.

Real Beits are third in La Liga table with six points after four matches, and they will be hoping to recover from the back-to-back losses at the Mestalla Stadium.