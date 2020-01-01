Manchester United’s Ighalo pays touching goal tribute to late sister

The Nigerian forward got his maiden goal for the Red Devils and paid his respects to his deceased sister

Odion Ighalo paid tribute to his late sister as he celebrated his first goal against .

Ighalo’s sister Mary Atole passed away at the age of 43 on December 12, after collapsing at her residence in Canada while preparing her children for school.

With Bruno Fernandes giving Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men the lead from the penalty spot, the ex- international turned in an assist from Juan Mata as the English team cruised to a 5-0 win.

More teams

After sliding towards the corner flag to celebrate with teammates, Ighalo raised his jersey to show his white shirt of his late sister’s image and the date of her death.

A lovely tribute from Ighalo ❤️



The forward dedicates his first Man United goal to his sister who recently passed away pic.twitter.com/fP8V9nQNzR — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 27, 2020

“My sister was a strong United fan. All of us grew up watching Manchester United, we all supported them," Ighalo told The Sun.

“Mary's husband followed , while their children were and fans, but she stayed loyal to United.

“She always prayed I would sign for United. Even when she came to watch me in the playing for she hoped I would join United.

“The painful part for me is that I now have signed for United, but she is not here to see it. However, I know she is up there watching me.

“That is why I am going to play with her name on my boots, so she is always with me at Old Trafford or in any game for Manchester United.

“Every goal I score from now until I finish my career will be dedicated to God and to her.”

Manager Solskjaer would be hoping that his Nigerian import continues with his scoring form when they visit in Sunday’s Premier League outing.