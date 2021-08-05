Manchester United winger Pellistri returns to Alaves on loan for 2021-22 campaign

The teenager has played a prominent role in the Red Devils pre-season plans, but will now continue his development at the Mendizorrotza Stadium

Manchester United winger Facundo Pellistri has returned to Deportivo Alaves on loan for the duration of the 2021-22 campaign.

Pellistri moved to Old Trafford from Uruguayan outfit Penarol last October, and spent three months in United's U23 set-up before joining Alaves on a six-month loan deal.

The Spanish outfit have now reached an agreement to bring the 19-year-old back to the club for a full season, with the Red Devils happy to sanction his departure so he can take in more regular minutes at senior level.

What's been said?

Alaves have confirmed Pellistri's arrival at Mendizorrotza Stadium in an official statement on their website, which reads: "Deportivo Alavés and Manchester United have reached an agreement whereby Facundo Pellistri returns on loan to the club from Gasteiz.

"From Deportivo Alavés we wish Pellistri the best of luck in this new stage as an Albiazul player."

✅ Facundo Pellistri regresa al Deportivo Alavés cedido por el @ManUtd hasta final de temporada 🤝



Ongi etorri bueltan, @FPellistri07❗ #GoazenGlorioso 🦊 — Deportivo Alavés (@Alaves) August 5, 2021

Solskjaer's stance on Pellistri

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer outlined his short-term plans for Pellistri after seeing him score his first goal for the club in a 2-1 friendly win over Derby County on July 18.

"I think he showed what he is because he’s a difficult player to play against," said the Norwegian. "One against one he can go past people so very pleased with him."

“I can see a loan deal for him," he said. "There’s been loads of interest and for his best interests a loan would be what we look for.”

The former Uruguay U16 international also played in subsequent pre-season fixtures against Queens Park Rangers and Brentford, but Solskjaer has ultimately been true to his word by sending him back out on loan to continue his development.

Article continues below

Pellistri's record at Alaves

Pellistri only made 12 La Liga appearances for Alaves last term, including just four as a starter as he was hampered by a niggling muscle injury.

The teenager failed to record a goal or assists either, but did play his part in helping the club avoid relegation to the Segunda Division.

Further reading