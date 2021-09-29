Manchester United defender Wan-Bissaka given two-match Champions League ban after Young Boys red card

The Red Devils defender was sent off during their opening European game in Switzerland, and will now miss the next couple of fixtures

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been handed a two match ban after he was sent off during Manchester United's defeat away to Young Boys in the Champions League.

The right-back was dismissed for a bad challenge during the first half of the game in Switzerland, with United going on to suffer a shock 2-1 defeat.

Wan-Bissaka will now miss the next two fixtures in the Champions League, starting with their game at home to Villarreal tonight and including the match with Atalanta at Old Trafford on October 20.

