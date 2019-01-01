Manchester United target 'Koulibaly will not leave Napoli', insists Ancelotti

The Red Devils have shown interest in bringing the Senegal international to the Old Trafford in the summer but have been told to look elsewhere

manager Carlo Ancelotti has vowed that Kalidou Koulibaly will not leave the Italian side in the summer.

have shown interest in signing the highly-rated centre-defender with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer who recently got the Red Devils’ job on a permanent basis believed to be keen on the deal in an attempt to bolster his squad’s defence.

The 27-year-old has been impressive for the Parthenopeans, helping them to keep 13 clean sheets in 26 league appearances this season.

However, the ex- boss has insisted that the Stadio San Paolo outfit will not be forced to sell the former player, promising to keep him beyond the summer.

“Napoli will not be forced to sell. Koulibaly will not leave here," Ancelotti said, per Mirror.

During the international break, Koulibaly helped end their 2019 qualifiers on a high with victory over Madagascar and played a key role as his side clawed from a goal behind to defeat Mali in a friendly outing on Tuesday.

He will look to replicate the form for Napoli when they visit in their next league game on Sunday.