'None of us want this to continue' - Manchester United Supporters' Trust demand change from Joel Glazer after protests

The group have written an open letter to the club's co-chairman with requests following the protests which led to postponement of Liverpool fixture

Manchester United Supporters’ Trust (MUST) have written an open letter to the club’s co-chairman, Joel Glazer, demanding the family change the way the club is run.

Thousands of supporters took to Old Trafford on Sunday to protest against the Glazer ownership, in scenes which saw the game postponed as fans gained access to the inside of the stadium and made their way onto the pitch.

The protest was marred by a group of supporters who clashed with police officers, with Greater Manchester Police confirming one was taken to hospital with a slash to his face.

What was said?

In an open letter to Joel Glazer, MUST declared they do not want protests to become a regular event and do not condone any violence which occurred - but they do want change.

The letter read: “None of us want this to continue. We all have better things to do. So we need to find a way forward, and we have a four point plan for you to do that.

"Willingly and openly engage and promote the government initiated fan-led review of football and use this as an opportunity to rebalance the current ownership structure in the favour of supporters.

"Immediately appoint independent directors to the board whose sole purpose is to protect the interest of the club as a football club, not its shareholders.

"Work with the Manchester United Supporters Trust and supporters more broadly to put in place a share scheme that is accessible to all and that has shares with the same voting rights as those held by the Glazer family.

"Should the appetite be there amongst fans then you should welcome, and offer no opposition to, the Glazer Family shareholding being reduced to a minority or indeed being bought out altogether.

"Commit to full consultation with season ticket holders on any significant changes to the future of our club, including the competitions we play in.”

What happened during the protest?

It was largely peaceful, with a few thousand United fans turning up with banners, placards and flares, voicing anti-Glazer chants.

A couple of hundred managed to get into the stadium and onto the pitch before being escorted out of the stadium by stewards.

Both the Manchester United and Liverpool teams were stationed in their respective city centre hotels and did not make their way to the ground at any stage.

Shortly after 5.30pm, when the game should have been heading into the second half, the game was called off on safety grounds.

What happens next?

The supporters, as outlined in their letter, want a response from Joel Glazer and ultimately are looking for his family to sell the club. In the 16 years they have owned the club, there has been little to no communication between the fans and the owners.

Before their apology released after the botched European Super League plans, which they were firmly behind, the only previous time the Glazers have communicated with supporters is through the club’s in-house television station MUTV in 2005 when they took over the club.

