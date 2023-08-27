Manchester United add Sergio Reguilon to list of targets as Erik ten Hag seeks cover for injured Luke Shaw

Manchester United are set to go back into the market in search of defensive cover after Luke Shaw picked up an injury during the week

WHAT HAPPENED? Shaw has joined the ever-growing list of names on United's injury list which includes summer signing Mason Mount and Tyrell Malacia. However, the severity of the left-back's injury is believed to be worse than first thought, forcing United's hand in terms of needing a replacement. Reguilon, who is still on the books at Spurs after spending last season on loan at Atletico Madrid, is the latest name added to the list of targets after Chelsea's Marc Cucurella, according to the Manchester Evening News.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Shaw's injury, and the subsequent need to get someone in, is exacerbated by the fact other players are also stricken or away from the club. Malacia has been out with an unspecified problem since returning to the club and Brandon Williams has gone out on loan to Ipswich. Diogo Dalot, naturally a right-back, started Saturday's win over Nottingham Forest at left-back.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking after the win, Ten Hag said: "It can be (that United sign a left-back). I think we always have to anticipate on situations. If there are opportunities then yes, but it has to be the right player otherwise we have to deal with the current squad. We went through the scenarios before the season and if it happened, we have the solution."

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED? It's clear that they'll be looking for defensive cover and Ten Hag will be wanting the business done and dusted by the time next Sunday rolls around as his United side travel to Arsenal.