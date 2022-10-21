Manchester United’s Ten Hag blasted over Ronaldo treatment: 'Don't tell me CR7 time is over' - Ambani

AFC Leopards legend Boniface Ambani has criticised Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag following a fallout with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ambani castigates Ten Hag over incident

Confident Ronaldo still has plenty to offer

Blames coaches for early retirement of Kenyan players

WHAT HAPPENED? During Manchester United’s 2-0 Premier League win over Tottenham Hotspur, Ronaldo was seen walking down the tunnel with the game ongoing.

Ronaldo has found himself mostly restricted to the bench this season under the Dutch tactician. To Ambani – who has likened Ronaldo’s situation to his own at Tanzania’s Yanga SC, Ten Hag is to blame as he is mistreating the Portugal captain.

WHAT HAS BEEN SAID: "The CR7 issue at United is a serious discussion. I will tell you for free, 90% of coaches all over the world don't know how to handle stars in their teams," the former Harambee Stars forward wrote on Facebook.

"This has made so many players, especially in this country, Kenya, retire at an early stage. I left Yanga Sports Club because of coach Konstatin Papic. CR7 frustration at United; I can relate.

"Ask top players how they retired from these clubs. I know you'll come up with all theories, but I remain steadfast to tell you the reality. An inferiority complex always crops in. Anyway, it depends on how you view it, but the bottom line is; don't tell me CR7 time is over.

"The message Ten Hag is passing to the younger players at United is; when they age, nobody will respect them no matter what. Quite a wrong message.

"That's the bigger picture that most of you are not seeing. I have seen so many Kenyan players who have retired at an early stage because their coaches couldn't handle them.

"Meet them playing soccer around with young stars and you'll wonder why did they retire? Get to know their stories. I am telling you guys free of charge.

"I can select a number of players who retired three-five years ago, assemble them, train three days a week and, believe me, no Kenyan Premier League team will beat them.

"Experience has taught me. You only need to know how to handle such players. You'll never regret it. Trust me. When it's time for retirement, they'll honourably do it. 100%."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ten Hag has said Ronaldo refused to come on as a substitute against Spurs, and he has consequently been relegated to training with the U21s. In July, during a match against Rayo Vallecano, Ronaldo left Old Trafford early after he was replaced during the friendly. Furthermore, the former Real Madrid and Juventus star will not be part of the squad that will face Chelsea in the next game.

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO: The five-time Ballon d’Or winner, who has made just two Premier League starts for the Red Devils this season, released a statement confirming his commitment to the club.