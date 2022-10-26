Manchester United’s Antony 'will kill me' people thought - Sheriff Tiraspol's Kpozo recalls

Sheriff Tiraspol defender Patrick Kpozo has said that people thought Manchester United’s Antony would outclass him in a Uefa Europa League match.

Kpozo says people did not believe he could impress

Happy the Brazilian did not do anything

Believes he will stop him again at Old Trafford

WHAT HAPPENED? Kpozo was part of the Sheriff side that lost 2-0 to the Red Devils in Moldova when the left-back marked the Brazilian.

The two are set to come up against each other on Thursday when the English side host Sheriff and the defender, who harbours the dream of playing in the Premier League in the future, hopes he will successfully stop Antony again.

WHAT DID KPOZO SAY? "People thought Antony was going to 'kill' me in the first game," the 25-year-old told BBC Sport Africa.

"He is a very good player, but when he came up against me, he couldn't do anything. Still, they are saying again that he will 'kill' me again in the match at Old Trafford.

"I'm sure he will be trying to do everything possible to prove himself, but I believe in myself. I am strong, fast, and when I stay close to him, he has nowhere to go. I've got him.

"Of course, I believe I can still make it to the Premier League. I have the qualities - I am strong, fast, and good at defending. I have no doubt I could play in England.

"Playing in the Europa League is a good stage for players to showcase their talent to the world, and that's what I'm doing now - trying to show that I can play at the top level. That's my target."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kpozo was signed by Graham Potter – currently at Chelsea – for Ostersunds FK in 2017. Although Kpozo and Potter – who himself was a left-back during his playing time – did not stay long together at Sheriff, the Ghanaian credits the English tactician for instilling self-belief in him.

WHAT NEXT FOR KPOZO? After facing the Red Devils on Thursday, there is a Super Liga match lined up for Sheriff against Dacia-Buiucani on October 30.