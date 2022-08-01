Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag: Why I wanted Benni McCarthy

The former Bafana Bafana striker was appointed as one of the coaches at Old Trafford

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has opened up on why he hired Benni McCarthy as part of his backroom staff.

Four months after leaving Premier Soccer League side AmaZulu, McCarthy has resurfaced in the Premier League where he previously played for Blackburn Rovers and West Ham United.

The former Orlando Pirates striker will be working with Manchester United’s strikers and their wing play.

Ten Hag says he needed a different voice and McCarthy’s experience as a manager fitted his requirements.

“There was still one place in our coaching staff that I wanted to fill,” Ten Hag told MUTV.

“Someone with a different voice and Benni is that one. He has experience as a manager. He was a coach in the professional level and he was a former striker, a really successful striker as well.”

McCarthy arrives at Old Trafford after being strongly linked with Orlando Pirates in recent weeks before the Buccaneers appointed Jose Riveiro as their new coach.

But he is now in England and Ten Hag details the role to be played by the Bafana Bafana legend.

“He will focus on the positioning and attacking,” said Ten Hag.

“I'm not saying only the strikers, but also the integration from the full-backs and midfielders. Our way of play has to be dynamic.”

McCarthy was on the bench when United played La Liga side Rayo Vallecano last weekend.

Besides playing in four European countries, McCarthy has previously coached in Belgium where he was an assistant coach at Sint-Truiden between 2015 and 2016.

He joins a few of his former Bafana Bafana teammates who are trying to make inroads in coaching in Europe like Quinton Fortune who was Manchester United Under-23 assistant coach before also working at Reading.

Ex-Tottenham Hotspur and Everton midfielder Steven Pienaar is with Ajax Amsterdam's development side.