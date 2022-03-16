‘Manchester United’s Maguire is man of the match in every game but for opposition’ - Fans
Manchester United fans across the world have slammed the decision by interim manager Ralf Rangnick to stick with Harry Maguire in his starting XI after they suffered a 1-0 Champions League defeat against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday night.
Maguire, who has been under fire from the fans for his performances, was once again handed the armband and played alongside Raphael Varane at centre-back with Victor Lindelof named on the bench.
However, his performance was not convincing yet again as Atletico scored in the 41st minute courtesy of Renan Lodi to silence the Old Trafford crowd and qualify for the semi-finals on a 2-1 aggregate scoreline.
The overall display of the 29-year-old England player has left many fans questioning the motive behind Rangnick’s trust in him others feeling he should be allowed to leave the club.
Below is how Twitter reacted to Maguire’s display against Atletico.
Another fan has questioned the decision to sign Maguire, who moved to Old Trafford from Leicester City in a deal believed to be £80 million.
Other fans have defended Maguire insisting you can't single out one player for blame whenever they lose a match.
Meanwhile, another fan wondered why Maguire was still the captain of the Red Devils.
The rest of the fans called on the Premier League giants to release the player but one of them wondered which team will be ready to go for his services.Is the fan criticism of Maguire fair after Manchester United's exit? Share your thoughts in the comments below.