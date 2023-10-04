Manchester United investigating how 1,000 home tickets fell into hands of Galatasaray fans as humiliating scenes of celebration follow Champions League upset

Manchester United are investigating how over 1,000 away fans ended up sitting in the home section during their Champions League loss to Galatasaray.

WHAT HAPPENED? United endured a disastrous evening on Tuesday as they lost 3-2 to Galatasaray in the Champions League. Things only got worse at full-time when it became clear at least 1,000 away supporters were sitting in home sections of Old Trafford, as they stayed behind to celebrate in humiliating scenes for all those involved at United.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Manchester Evening News reports that there were large numbers of Turkish fans in the Sir Alex Ferguson Stand and Bobby Charlton Stand, while some sat in the Scoreboard End removed a section of a banner dedicated to Sir Matt Busby. It's believed that some got their hands on home-end tickets through touts, while other UK-based Galatasaray fans - the UK has a significant Turkish population - were able to buy home tickets as long as they could provide a UK address.

WHAT NEXT FOR UNITED?: United will conduct their investigation behind the scenes, while on the pitch, Erik ten Hag's side will look to avoid a seventh defeat of the season when they take on Brentford at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Saturday.