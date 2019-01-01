Manchester United handed boost in Kalidou Koulibaly chase

Ancelotti is not scared of seeing his star performers leave, if they choose to seek new adventures away from Naples

Despite wanting to retain his best players, manager Carlo Ancelotti has said that he would not block any player heading for the exit.

The Italian's comment is likely to strengthen 's confidence in their pursuit of defender Kalidou Koulibaly, who has been central to Ancelotti's plan.

The international has been identified as one of United's primary targets, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer set to begin a rebuilding process at Old Trafford ahead of next season.

“We don't need to sell our best players. We can sign new players following our ideas,” Ancelotti said, per The Mirror.

“However, I am not going to block who wants to leave, I've never done it in my career.”

This season, Koulibaly has made 31 appearances, with two goals to his credit for second-placed Napoli.

On Sunday, he is expected to be in action away at .

On the international scene, however, Koulibaly’s Senegal have been paired alongside , and in Group C of the 2019 , which kicks off on June 21.