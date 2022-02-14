Manchester United handed Bailly injury boost as winless run persists

Manchester United have confirmed Eric Bailly's return from injury after he trained with the first team on Monday.

The Ivory Coast defender joined Ralf Rangnick's men at the Carrington training centre ahead of Tuesday's Premier League game against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Although he has barely featured for the Red Devils this season with four league matches so far, Bailly's return comes as a boost for the club who gave away their one-goal lead in the last three games, including back-to-back draws against Burnley and Southampton.

The 27-year-old returned to Manchester United with a swollen ankle after Ivory Coast's elimination from the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations. He played in three matches and he lost the penalty that made Egypt edged them 5-4 in the shootout.

It is unsure if Bailly will play a part in Tuesday's match at Old Trafford having missed the club's last eight games in all competitions.

“Manchester United defender Eric Bailly was pictured taking part in training at Carrington on Monday, as he steps up his recovery from a swollen ankle,” read a statement on the club’s website.

“The Ivorian hasn’t featured in any of the Reds’ last eight games in all competitions, since starting at centre-back in the 3-1 victory over Burnley in our final fixture of 2021.

“Bailly was away at the Africa Cup of Nations during January, helping the Elephants to the round of 16 before they were knocked out by eventual runners-up Egypt on penalties, after a goalless draw.

“Eric returned to Manchester shortly afterwards but had to miss the games with Middlesbrough, Burnley and Southampton due to injury.”

Manchester United are presently fifth in the Premier League with seven points behind second-placed Chelsea.