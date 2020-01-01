Manchester United friendly called off at last minute due to coronavirus scare

The Red Devils were forced to abandon a match with Stoke at their Carrington training centre

had a Covid scare at their Carrington training ground on Tuesday as a friendly with Stoke was cancelled at the last minute due to a positive coronavirus test from the visiting team.

The two clubs had arranged a behind-closed-doors friendly at Man Utd's training base as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side step up preparations ahead of the return of the , beginning with a visit to on June 19.

Players from both teams were spotted arriving at Man Utd's training base only for the Stoke players to leave shortly after, before a ball was kicked.

It is understood Stoke were preparing for the game in the Academy Building when news filtered through from the EFL of a positive Covid test which had been taken the day before in preparation for the restart of the Championship.

The visiting players then left the training ground and Solskjaer’s side continued with their preparations including an inter-squad game. It is understood Stoke players and staff had not come into contact with any Man Utd players or staff due to safety protocols that are currently in place at the training ground.

Premier League players and staff have been tested six times for the virus, ahead of next week’s restart, with the latest set of results showing zero positives from 1,195 tests.

Out of the six rounds of tests there have been a total of 13 positives out of 6,274 tests carried out, and none of them have been at Manchester United.

Solskjaer’s side returned to their Carrington training base at the end of last month after the go-ahead was given for socially distanced training and preparations have been going well.

"Everyone knows that we will have to be at our best, have to be focused against Tottenham,” Solskjaer told the club website.

"We know it's a big game for everyone. We had when we started the league this season so I'm confident that our players can go into the Tottenham game with that mentality of going there to play a very good game of football.

"Training has been about recapping what we did well, tweaking maybe one or two things and looking at some new ideas, but hopefully we can see a lot of what we saw towards the end before the lockdown."