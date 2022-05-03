Manchester United fans pay glowing tribute to departing Matic, Mata
Manchester United fans online paid glowing tributes to departing midfielders Nemanja Matic and Juan Mata as they put in stellar performances in their final home match for the club, during Monday’s Premier League clash against Brentford which the Red Devils won 3-0 at Old Trafford.
Matic started at the heart of midfield alongside Scott McTominay with Mata playing just behind Cristiano Ronaldo, and the two veteran midfielders looked sharp from the start as United showed some glimpses of their former selves with incisive passing, great movement and a cutting edge in attack.
Matic, who joined United from Chelsea in 2017, will be departing at the end of the season, one year before his contract expires, and he ensured it was a befitting farewell as he dictated play from deep, connecting well with those ahead of him while protecting the defence.
Meanwhile, Mata, who is among a host of players coming to the end of their contracts, did not look like a man making his first Premier League start of the season, linking up well with Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes and Anthony Elanga to cause Brentford problems, to the excitement of fans online who questioned why the two have not been used more regularly.
Some fans feel while Ronaldo scored yet again, he was outshone by Mata.
Others think Mata showed more in his only start than other players who have played regularly this season.
Another group of supporters think the two produced the great form they showed at Chelsea before switching to Old Trafford.
With United struggling this season, a section of supporters feels the Red Devils would have been in a better position if the veteran midfielders had played more.
Matic, who was making his 187 appearance for United, has not won a trophy in his five years at the club, while Mata, who joined in January 2014 from Chelsea, has played 283 games while scoring 51 goals, winning the Europa League, FA Cup and EFL Cup.
What do you think of their performance on Monday? Should Mata and Matic have played more often? Let us know in the comments below.