Manchester United fans in Kenya, Uganda & Tanzania to gain as club partners with StarTimes

Through MUTV, the Red Devils fans will receive extended content in the region

Manchester United fans in Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda have a reason to smile as StarTimes will be offering them exclusive club content 24 hours-a-day.

In the new partnership by the respective parties, StarTimes will broadcast the Red Devils content through MUTV to over 30 countries across sub-Saharan Africa which is the biggest agreement by the English side in the region.

"Viewers in countries including Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya, and Ghana will receive exclusive Manchester United content 24 hours-a-day via StarTimes platforms," read a joint statement obtained by Goal.

"MUTV is the world’s leading football club TV channel, featuring first team and Academy games, live manager’s press conferences, player interviews, award-winning documentaries, and news.

"StarTimes has 13 million subscribers through its DVB digital TV service and 20 million users of its OTT streaming service, widening access to top-quality digital entertainment throughout sub-Saharan Africa."

Manchester United Chief Executive of Media Phil Lynch believes the new partnership will bring the fans closer to the club as well as increase their reach.

"We are proud to have hundreds of millions of passionate fans in Africa and this long-term agreement will allow them to get closer to the club through MUTV’s exclusive, round-the-clock content from Old Trafford and the AON Training Complex," Lynch stated.

"MUTV is one of our most important channels for engaging with fans around the world, whether through linear or direct-to-consumer streaming platforms, and we are excited to be significantly increasing its reach through our new partner, StarTimes, in Africa."

Article continues below

StarTimes Sports Deputy Director Kristen Miao could not hide his joy for sealing the deal.

"Manchester United is one of the most iconic football clubs in the world. We are delighted to share MUTV with football fans across Africa as part of our commitment to enhancing our subscriber's experience."

The Red Devils have been doing quite well in the Premier League this season. They are currently second on the table with 49 points from 25 matches. The former champions have won 14 games, drawn seven, and lost four. Rivals Manchester City are top with 59 points.