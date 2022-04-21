Manchester United announce Erik ten Hag as new manager ahead of 2022-23 Premier League season

Manchester United have confirmed Erik ten Hag will become their manager following the conclusion of this season.

The Ajax boss will leave his current position and become United’s fifth permanent manager since Sir Alex Ferugson left the club in 2013.

The Dutchman will replace Ralf Rangnick, who has been interim manager since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked in November.

What do we know about Ten Hag?

The new First-Team Manager of Manchester United: Erik ten Hag.#MUFC || #WelcomeErik — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 21, 2022

United have confirmed that Ten Hag has signed a three-year contract, with a 12-month extension option beyond that point, and will join the club following the conclusion of the Dutch league season.

He impressed Old Trafford chiefs during an official interview in March, and Joel Glazer and CEO Richard Arnold made him the preferred candidate earlier this month.

It is understood United will pay Ajax a compensation fee of £1.6m. The Dutchman is hoping to go out on a high and win the Eredivise for the third time - his side currently sit four points clear of second place PSV with five games left to play.

It is understood he will also look to bring his own backroom staff with him and will have an instant input on transfers.

United are expecting to take in a busy summer window as they look to rebuild the squad again with a number of high profile players out of contract.

GOAL sources say Ten Hag will be shown a shortlist of players for each position before a decision is made on who to make moves for. He will also be able to present his own ideas.

What has Ten Hag said about becoming Man Utd manager?

OFFICIAL: Manchester United confirm Erik ten Hag as their next manager 🔴 pic.twitter.com/pJFKinQtSu — GOAL (@goal) April 21, 2022

The 52-year-old has told the Red Devils' official website: “It is a great honour to be appointed manager of Manchester United and I am hugely excited by the challenge ahead. I know the history of this great club and the passion of the fans, and I am absolutely determined to develop a team capable of delivering the success they deserve.

“It will be difficult to leave Ajax after these incredible years, and I can assure our fans of my complete commitment and focus on bringing this season to a successful conclusion before I move to Manchester United.”

United's football director, John Murtough, added: “During the past four years at Ajax, Erik has proved himself to be one of the most exciting and successful coaches in Europe, renowned for his team’s attractive, attacking football and commitment to youth.

“In our conversations with Erik leading up to this appointment, we were deeply impressed with his long-term vision for returning Manchester United to the level we want to be competing at, and his drive and determination to achieve that.

“We wish Erik the best of luck as he focuses on achieving a successful end to the season at Ajax and look forward to welcoming him to Manchester United this summer.”

Ten Hag has told Ajax's official website of ending on a "positive note" there: "I'm happy that it has been finalised and that it has been officially announced. That clarity is important.

"But I only have one interest now and that's these last five games. I want to finish my time here on a positive note, by winning the league. By doing so, we'll qualify directly for the Champions League. Ajax belongs there."

When will Ten Hag manage his first Man Utd game?

The club are going back on pre-season tour for the first time since the coronavirus outbreak. Ten Hag will be in position before they head off on tour and their first game is against Liverpool in Bangkok in July.

