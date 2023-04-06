Manchester United vs Dortmund: Tickets, prices & pre-season friendly guide

Man Utd take on Dortmund as part of their 2023-24 pre-season preparations - here's how to see it live

Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund will play each other as part of the clubs' pre-season preparations, before kicking off their respective 2023-24 seasons. The Red Devils' pre-season tour also include a trip to San Diego to face Wrexham on July 25 at the Snapdragon stadium.

Erik Ten Hag will be looking to prepare well for next season and build on the success of winning the Carabao Cup in February against Newcastle United.

When is Man Utd vs Dortmund? Date & kick-off time

Date: July 30, 2023 Kick-off time: 6:00pm PT / 9:00pm ET Venue: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas NV

The friendly game between Manchester United and Dortmund will take place on Sunday, July 30, 2023. Kick-off is at 6:00pm PT (9:00pm ET).

Man Utd vs Dortmund tickets, price & where to buy

Tickets to the game between Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund are currently available through Ticketmaster. Prices for tickets range between $75 and $320.

Where is Man Utd vs Dortmund being played?

Manchester United versus Borussia Dortmund will take place at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Allegiant Stadium is home to the Las Vegas Raiders of the National Football League, the University of Nevada, the Las Vegas Rebels college football team, the Las Vegas Bowl, and the Vegas Kickoff Classic.

Its capacity is 65,000 seats.

Hotels, accommodation & where to stay near Allegiant Stadium

If you are travelling in to watch the game, you can check out the best places to stay around the Allegiant Stadium using the interactive map below.

Will Man Utd vs Dortmund be on TV?

A broadcaster for the game has not yet been announced, so it is not clear which TV channel it will be available to watch on. However, it is not unusual for pre-season games to be televised and available to stream live, so we can reasonably expect it to be broadcast for international fans who cannot make the game.