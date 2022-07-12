Manchester United defender Bailly earns high praise after impressive display against Liverpool
Manchester United defender Eric Bailly earned high praise following his impressive second-half display as the Red Devils beat Liverpool 4-0 in their first pre-season game in Bangkok, Thailand on Tuesday.
Bailly was among 10 second-half substitutes introduced by United manager Erik ten Hag, coming on after their side was already leading 3-0 and the Ivorian did not put a foot wrong, blocking an array of attacks from Liverpool’s dangermen Mohamed Salah and new striker Darwin Nunez.
He put the icing on the cake by starting the move that led to United’s fourth goal, storming from his box to the opposition’s, before Facundo Pellistri slotted in past Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian, much to the excitement of fans.
Although the Man of the Match award went to Anthony Martial, a number of United supporters felt the Ivorian deserved it.
With the Red Devils yet to sign a centre-back, some fans feel the Ivorian should be starting ahead of other teammates in his position.
Bailly is among a number of players that have been linked with a move away from Old Trafford after getting disgruntled with lack of playing time at the club but some fans now feel he should stay.
The Ivorian, who joined United six years ago, has made 114 appearances while scoring one goal for the club with injuries hampering his career most of the time.
There are have been reports that his former side Villarreal, French clubs Olympique de Marseille and Olympique Lyonnais as well as Newcastle United and AS Roma, currently managed by former United coach Jose Mourinho, are keen on his services should he leave the Red Devils.
