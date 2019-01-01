Manchester United defender Bailly delights kids with sneakers ahead of Christmas

In the spirit of giving, the Ivorian centre-back joined his management to put smiles on faces in Manchester

defender Eric Bailly, in conjunction with his management Roc Nation Sports, presented sneakers to children as Christmas gifts.

Bailly was present at the Children's Society on Monday for Kicks for Kids campaign in Manchester which involve giving out kicks to underprivileged children.

Elsewhere, playmaker Kevin De Bruyne, in company of his spouse, visited Wythenshawe Hospital to also give out sneakers.

"Manchester holds a special place in anyone’s heart who has played at a club like United," Bailly was quoted as saying.

"I’ve had a difficult eight months and the community has really pulled me through it. This was my opportunity to say thank you and I loved every minute of it."

Shortly after the gesture, the international reunited with former Manchester United captain Antonio over lunch.

Bailly is yet to play a game for Manchester United this season but he is nearing full match fitness after recovering from a knee injury which has kept him out of action since July.