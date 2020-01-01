Manchester United commit to pay casual match day workers amid coronavirus postponement

The club has announced they are committed to paying their staff even if no more games are played at Old Trafford this season

will pay all of its matchday and non-matchday casual workers until the end of the season regardless of whether or not any more games are played.

After a meeting between the clubs on Thursday it was determined that no games would be played until April 30 at the earliest due to the Coronavirus outbreak, which means four games at Old Trafford have been postponed.

United employ thousands of people on a casual basis to help run their matchdays, from stewards to catering staff to security, with the club having stated they employed 3,340 temporary staff.

More teams

With the remainder of the season up in the air due to Covid-19 there has been uncertainty for many over wages but the club has confirmed they will pay all its loyal matchday and non-matchday casual workers should Premier League games be cancelled or played behind closed doors for the remainder of this season.

“We rely on our outstanding staff to deliver an exceptional service and experience to fans at Old Trafford,” Executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward said.



“We understand that these are unprecedented circumstances and want to give them security whatever may happen regarding our remaining fixtures this season. We look forward to welcoming back all our supporters - and our colleagues - to Old Trafford as soon as possible.”

The club added that the gesture is in recognition of the crucial role the staff play in delivering services to supporters.

Article continues below

The act of goodwill from the club is the second in a week after they announced they would be giving £350 to each supporter who had a ticket for the knockout game in Linz, , last Thursday.

The fixture, which United won 5-0, was played behind closed doors due to the threat of the virus but with the decision made late on many had already sorted travel and accommodation and some had begun their journeys to Linz.

All games across all competitions are currently suspended with the Premier League season halted until at least April 30. The ruling that the season must be completed by June 1 has also been ‘extended indefinitely.’