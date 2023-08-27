Done deal! Man Utd to land goalkeeper Altay Bayindir after Dean Henderson seals £20m move to Crystal Palace

Dean Henderson has completed a move to Crystal Palace, opening the door for Turkish goalkeeper Altay Bayindir to move to Old Trafford.

Henderson finally leaves Old Trafford

Bayindir set to come in

Will challenge Onana for number one spot

WHAT HAPPENED? Manchester United brought Andre Onana in earlier this transfer window after David De Gea left the club. However, they've also been in the market for a number two as Henderson made it very, very clear he wanted to move elsewhere to play first-team football. He has finally got his move according to Fabrizio Romano and will challenge Sam Johnstone for the No.1 shirt at Crystal Palace. Altay Bayindir, still of Fenerbahce, looks set to move to Manchester in the wake of Henderson's departure and has already completed a medical, according to ESPN.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bayindir's prospective move to Old Trafford presents an interesting choice to Erik ten Hag, who himself looks set to remain at the Theatre of Dreams for a little longer. The 25-year-old has never played outside of his native country and will battle with Onana for the right to start in goal for United.

WHAT NEXT FOR BAYINDIR? Should all go to plan, the Turkish goalkeeper will be playing in the red of Manchester United for the upcoming season and beyond.