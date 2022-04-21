‘Manchester United about to make good Ten Hag look average’ – Fans debate Ajax manager’s appointment
After Manchester United confirmed Erik Ten Hag as their permanent manager beginning next season, fans have debated his arrival and whether he stands a chance to be successful with the English side.
Some fans expressed their pessimism, saying the 52-year-old tactician will not succeed as Jose Mourinho also failed to help restore glory days at Old Trafford.
Editors' Picks
- Buyer beware! Should Haaland's injury issues worry Man City?
- Salah and Mane should not be obsessed by Ballon d’Or - Weah
- Badu proposes Ghana Afcon qualifying tests for Nketiah, Lamptey and co. ahead of World Cup
- Lukaku and Christensen hooked and Rudiger injured: Arsenal defeat shows scale of Chelsea's summer problems
Some fans claimed Ten Hag is inheriting ‘an awful squad’ and listed the players he would want or not.
Others believe Donny van de Beek – who scored 32 goals in 110 games for Ajax under Ten Hag and is now on loan at Everton – should be reunited with his former manager.
Another chose to cautiously manage his expectations under the new coach saying he has been proven wrong after hyping the arrival of previous tacticians.
While another cautioned there should not be ‘favourite players’ and that the new manager must be given ample time if he has to bring success back to Old Trafford.
One fan stated the new manager - who becomes the Red Devil’s fifth permanent manager since Sir Alex Ferguson left the club in 2013 – is the best bet since the Scot's departure.
Another jokingly said the Red Devils’ appointment of Ten Hag would not assure success, as Pep Guardiola has done at Manchester City.
One fan seemingly put his last hope of Manchester United's resuscitation on the Dutchman, who signed a three-year contract, with a 12-month extension option beyond that point.
Do you think Ten Hag will be a successful manager at Old Trafford? Tell us what you think in the comments section.