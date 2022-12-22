Man City and Liverpool return to action looking to progress to the next round of Carabao Cup

Following a five-week break for the FIFA World Cup, competitive football action as two Premier League giants go head to head in a knockout game in the Carabao Cup.

Man City come into this having played friendlies against their sister club, Girona, which they won 2-0. Erling Haaland who wasn't involved in the World Cup action got back to his usual business of scoring goals again. Kevin De Bruyne was involved as well and got himself on the scoresheet.

Liverpool played in two friendlies against Lyon and AC Milan, losing against Lyon while winning the latter. Big money summer signing Darwin Nunez got himself on the scoresheet against Milan after returning early following Uruguay's early exit at the World Cup. Mohamed Salah and company will be hoping to get one over City and progress to the next round of the competition.

Manchester City vs Liverpool probable lineups

Manchester City XI (4-3-3): Ortega; R. Lewis, Charles, Katongo, Gomez; De Bruyne, Gundogan, Palmer; Mahrez, Haaland, Rogers

Liverpool XI (4-3-3): Kelleher; Milner, Matip, Gomez, Robertson; Elliot, Bajcetic, Thiago; Salah, Firmino, Oxlade-Chamberlain

Manchester City vs Liverpool LIVE updates

Manchester City and Liverpool's upcoming fixtures

Pep Guardiola's City face against Leeds and Everton in their next two fixtures in the Premier League while Liverpool face Aston Villa and Leicester City, as Premier League returns to action with festive fixtures.