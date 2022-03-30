Manchester City are set to return to the United Sates for their first preseason tour in three years following the coronavirus pandemic.

Plans for the summer tour are still to be finalised, but GOAL understands the Premier League champions could play a friendly against Bayern Munich at Lambeau Field, the home of the Green Bay Packers.

Matches and schedules are still to be confirmed but it will be in July, with Man City back in England ahead of the first weekend in August when the Premier League season will kick off early because of a mid-season break for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Where will City play?

A full schedule is still to be confirmed but GOAL has been told they will play at least one other game in the US.

They last visited North America in 2018 when they played Bayern in Miami, after games against Borussia Dortmund in Chicago and Liverpool in New York. They also played in Houston, Los Angeles and Nashville the year before.

Pep Guardiola's squad was also able to use their sister club New York City FC's facility in Orangeburg as a training base.

Who will be on the tour?

City have not always been able to send a full squad on previous tours with players given time off after their involvement in major tournaments, but with the World Cup taking place in November, Guardiola should have the opportunity to assemble a full squad.

European countries have Nations League fixtures in early June while the Community Shield curtain-raiser, which Man City would play if they win the league or FA Cup, is scheduled for August 6.

Meanwhile, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is a Man City fan and would surely not pass up the opportunity to see his side play in his hometown.

