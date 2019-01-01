Manchester City under investigation for Financial Fair Play violations UEFA confirms

Europe's governing body have announced the Premier League champions are being looking at for having allegedly violated FFP regulations

are under investigation for potential breaches of UEFA's Financial Fair Play regulations, the governing body of European football has announced.

UEFA released a statement confirming the champions were being looked at, and noted the alleged violations have been made known by media outlets.

"The Investigatory Chamber of the independent UEFA Club Financial Control Body has today opened a formal investigation into Manchester City FC for potential breaches of Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations," the UEFA statement reads.

"The investigation will focus on several alleged violations of FFP that were recently made public in various media outlets.

"UEFA will make no further comments on the matter while the investigation is ongoing."

More to follow...