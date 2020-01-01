Manchester City, Roma and Lyon heading to Milan for the FIFA eClub World Cup

Milan has been announced as the host city for the FIFA eClub World Cup which will feature the best club and esports teams in the world

The FIFA eClub World Cup will see 24 teams competing for a share of $100,000 (£77,000), FIFA Global Series points and to be named the world’s best FIFA 20 team in the world.

Traditional football teams will be will represented in Milan with the likes of , and all qualifying for the finals.

They will be joined by three Italian teams, and organisations Mkers and Team QLASH, who are all in with a chance of lifting the trophy on home soil.

Other esports orgs heading for Milan include FaZe Clan, DUX Gaming and Hashtag United.

With Brondby, who won the competition in 2017 and 2018, and KiNG eSports, who won in 2019, failing to qualify for this year's competition, a new champion will be crowned, although no one team stands out as obvious favorites.

The current leader of the Xbox side of the FIFA Global Series ranking table is Donovan 'Tekkz' Hunt, who won the competition last year when he represented KiNG eSports with Nicolás 'Nicolas99fc' Villalba.

This year Tekkz is signed to Fnatic and will be teaming up with Tom Leese - the pair have also represented together at the FIFA eNations Cup.

On the Playstation side of the table, Diego "CRAZY_FAT_GAMER" Campagnani leads after finishing second at the FUT 20 Champions Cup Stage 2 at the end of 2019, where he lost the final to Niklas 'RZ' Raseck.

The FIFA eClub World Cup is a dual format competition with each match-up including 1v1 and 2v2 contests.

Adrian Rölli, Head of eFootball at FIFA at said: “We are proud that over 190 teams from all over the world took part in this season’s qualification and we are beyond excited to find the world’s best team out of the top-class field of participating teams. The introduction of team-based 2v2 matches showed a new level of excitement and competitiveness at last year’s event and will undoubtedly spark huge emotions at this year’s tournament as well.'