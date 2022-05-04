Manchester City forward Mahrez tipped to score against Real Madrid in Wednesday's Champions League clash

Fans online believe Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez is now motivated to ensure Real Madrid are knocked out of the Uefa Champions League semi-final after having his Twitter account verified on Tuesday.

The Algerian had on Monday sent a tweet to billionaire Elon Musk asking him to ensure his account, which has 3.3 million followers, get back the mark of credibility after losing it under unclear circumstances.

“Bro @elonmusk give me my blue tick back,” Mahrez wrote to Musk, who plans to buy Twitter for $44 billion, and by Tuesday, his request had been granted, to the excitement of fans who feel that will be extra motivation for Wednesday’s clash at the Santiago Bernabeu where City take a 3-2 lead into the second leg.

Madrid aren't ready for verified Riyad pic.twitter.com/kYDVKVCduq — •acromastic• (@flairykevin) May 3, 2022

Riyad Mahrez has been fasting for an entire month, and tomorrow, Wednesday, he will break his fast against Real Madrid and knock them out of their favorite league — 🇮🇸Badis / バディス🇮🇸 (@badis_japan) May 3, 2022

A section of fans would like Mahrez, who provided an assist and missed a number of clear chances in the first leg, to score at least two on Wednesday.

Please do your besty in the tomorrow's game i want you to score aleast 2 balls — Dan__talaka (@Dantalakakurfi) May 3, 2022

Some fans think Mahrez should be focusing on the game and not verification on Twitter.

cry about riyad mahrez crying about verification on Twitter ✅ — Salzi | SCF Pokal & CL🙏 | Juno love acc (@salzinhoo_) May 3, 2022

Others feel the Algerian does not get the credit he deserves on and off the pitch.

Riyad Mahrez is underrated even on Twitter... — JESUS LOVES YOU (@AtoyebiPaulB) May 3, 2022

Other supporters would not mind Mahrez in contention for the Ballon d'Or.

Riyad Mahrez the beste player in the World 💙🇩🇿❤️🇬🇧 — Enzo_bnjm (@ZineBendjemaa) May 3, 2022

Mahrez is currently enjoying a great season for City, having scored 23 goals while providing eight assists in all competitions. He has six goals in the Champions League and his performance will be crucial if Pep Guardiola's men have to make it to the final for a second successive season.

Will Mahrez score against Real Madrid in the Champions League? Share your thoughts in the comments below.