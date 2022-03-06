Manchester City backed by fans to silence Manchester United as injury rules out Ronaldo and Cavani
Manchester United have confirmed Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani will miss Sunday’s derby clash with Manchester City through injury.
GOAL confirmed that the duo would not be included in Ralf Rangnick's matchday squad.
In their absence, goalscoring responsibilities will fall on Marcus Rashford and Anthony Elanga as the Old Trafford giants are eyeing all points against Pep Guardiola’s team.
Reacting to the news, fans across the African continent have taken to social media to share their views, with many predicting doom for the Red Devils at the Etihad Stadium.
Prior to this injury setback, Ronaldo boasts just one goal for Manchester United in 10 games across all competitions.
Judging by his recent poor form, some feel the absence of the former Real Madrid and Juventus goal machine is a massive advantage for Rangnick's side.
Ronaldo returned to Old Trafford to much fanfare last summer 11 years on from his initial departure to Real Madrid, with United spending £20 million to re-sign the five-time Ballon d'Or winner from Juventus.
He became a cult hero in his first spell, scoring over 100 goals while helping the Red Devils win three Premier League crowns and the Champions League, but he has not lived up to expectations so far this season.