Manchester City and Juventus on the verge of Cancelo-Danilo swap deal

The Portugal international will trade places with the Brazilian full-back, swapping Turin for Manchester

A swap deal involving full-back Joao Cancelo and ’s Danilo will be completed on Monday, with the Italian champions set to pocket €30 million (£27m/$33m) as part of the agreement.

Goal can confirm the champions will close a deal with United’s cross-city rivals in the next 24 hours, with Cancelo becoming Pep Guardiola’s fourth summer signing.

With the English summer transfer window set to close on Thursday, negotiations between the two clubs are understood to be at an advanced stage and early indications suggest Danilo will earn around €4.5m per season in .

It is hoped discussions will be successfully concluded once Juve sporting director Fabio Paratici arrives in the north-west of to cement the finer details of the deal.

Cancelo is said to be hugely in favour of the move, and will hope to be in contention to make his City debut when they face West Ham in their opener on Saturday.

The Portuguese international only became a Juventus player last summer following a €40m (£37m/$44m) switch from . The move came about after a season-long loan deal with .However, despite making 34 appearances in all competitions for the Turin giants during the 2018-19 campaign, it would appear the 25-year-old is set to begin another new chapter with the English champions.Danilo will depart City after struggling to hold down a place in Guardiola’s starting XI following his 2017 arrival from .The Brazilian has picked up five domestic trophies during his time in Manchester, including two Premier League titles, and seemingly approves of the move in the hope of landing more playing time and silverware.

Now 28, the full-back only featured in 11 league fixtures last term amid intense competition from the likes of Benjamin Mendy and Oleksandr Zinchenko. The summer arrival of Spaniard Angelino from would have made the challenge even greater.

Juve's transfer dealings may not be done either as the club continues to work on a swap deal involving Paulo Dybala and Romelu Lukaku.

But there have been recent reports that have called time on their efforts to sign Dybala as part of the proposed exchange involving Lukaku.