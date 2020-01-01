Manara: Yanga SC style of play cannot fit Simba SC's Chama

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi have dismissed transfer reports linking their star midfielder to their rivals in the top-flight

Simba SC have rubbished reports linking their midfielder Clatous Chama to rivals Young Africans (Yanga SC).

The Zambian international has of late been the subject of transfer speculation in the league with his contract with Simba running down in July 2021.

Simba information officer Haji Manara has now come out to clarify that they will not lose their star player to rivals Yanga because their style of play does not fit him.

More teams

“If you want Chama to play well, he needs a team that can possess the ball and if he goes to Yanga, how will he play and they don’t have that kind of play?” Manara asked a question during an interview with Studio +255 Global Radio as quoted by Sokaletu.

“First of all they don’t have money to buy the player, his contract with us stands at 100million dollars, does Yanga have the money to break the bank and buy the player?

“I want to ask Simba fans not to get worried, those are rumours in social media, they don’t have any truth in it, we are not ready to allow Chama to leave, he is also committed to Simba and that is the case.”

In a recent interview, Simba coach Sven Vandenbroeck revealed he would love to keep Chama at the club.

“Whenever a player's contract is over, he becomes free to make his decision but if he continues to perform like this, maybe it will be hard to let him go,” Vandenbroeck is quoted by Daily News.

“For now, I cannot comment much because I do not know what is in the head of Chama and the Board Members. I can only say that if he will continue to play like this, I will be the happy coach and will want him to stay.”

Article continues below

Chama has been a key player for Simba and only last season he led the side to win a treble – Community Shield, a league title, and .

He was also voted the Most Valuable Player and midfielder of the year in the 2019-20 campaign.

Simba are preparing to face promoted side Gwambina FC in their next league match at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium this weekend.