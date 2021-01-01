Manara: Yanga SC must accept Simba SC are twice as good as them

The outspoken Msimbazi official once again hits out at their Jangwani-Street rivals after they fired their entire technical bench

Simba SC official Haji Manara has taken a swipe at their rivals Yanga SC after they fired the entire technical bench on Sunday.

The Jangwani giants sent Burundian coach Cedric Kaze and his backroom staff packing, shortly after they secured a 1-1 draw against Polisi Tanzania in a Mainland Premier League fixture.

After sacking Kaze, who left the team at the top of the 18-team table, it means Yanga have now fired two coaches within a single season, starting with Serbian Zlatko Krmpotic, who led the team in five matches, won four and drew one.

On Monday, Yanga announced Juma Mwambusi as their caretaker coach as they continue the process of finding a permanent tactician who will continue with the team for the second round.

The outspoken Manara has now waded into the problems facing their rivals by stating they must accept their leadership is the big problem and must strengthen it before they can start thinking of immediate success.

“Your biggest problem is you want to compete with Simba whose team foundation has been built for a while, and you do not agree that Simba is twice as good as your team at the moment,” Manara said as quoted by Sokalabongo.

“You do not agree we have a very strong management, [strong leadership] more than a hundred times what you have, you have never understood these, you still don’t have a leadership that can compete with Simba.

“You have also missed a leader or someone like Haji [Manara] who can come out in public, [people] to calm the fans when the situation is volatile, and all of that cannot be done in the short term as you want to believe or trust.

“Accept being under us for now and then form a team and don't trust the radio and headlines that believe you are the best because they are lying to you.”

Manara has also hit out at Yanga for signing up to 20 players each year, saying he has never seen such a thing happen anywhere in the world.

"You always sign up at least 20 new players every year, this never happens anywhere in the world, worse you start decorating them [new signings] even before they enter the stadium to play, you welcome them royally even though slavery is not worth it," he concluded.

Yanga are currently ahead of Simba with 50 points from 23 matches, but Simba who have 45 points, will likely eclipse them in the coming weeks since they have four matches in hand.