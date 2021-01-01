Manara to Dar es Salaam fans: You are letting Simba SC down

The club’s top official calls on Msimbazi fans based in the capital city to start attending matches after a poor turnout this year

Simba SC official Haji Manara has expressed his disappointment with club fans based in Tanzania's capital Dar es Salaam for their failure to attend matches and support the team.

In an interview with the club’s Online TV, Information Officer Haji Manara has hit out at the Msimbazi giants’ fans who are based in the capital city for turning their back on the team when they are at their peak and urged them to start attending their matches starting with the domestic cup clash against Kagera Sugar on Saturday.

“I want to plead to all Simba fans, we are going to play our domestic cup match against Kagera Sugar on Saturday, but I want to express my displeasure as the Information officer for Simba, and as one of the people tasked to speak on behalf of the top brass,” a disappointed Manara told the club’s Online TV.

“The fans are letting me down, you are letting me down, Simba fans for this year are not the same as the ones from last year, especially the fans based in Dar es Salaam.

“The team is currently at its peak, we are in the quarter-finals of the Caf Champions League, we are topping the league table and we are also in the domestic cup, but unfortunately, the fans are not turning up to support the boys, especially fans from Dar es Salaam.

"You were once leading by thronging the stadium to support your team but shockingly now, you are not attending matches.

“But when Simba is playing outside the capital, in Mwanza, Shinyanga, Kagera, Morogoro, Tanga, Arusha and all over the country, it is a full house, but my question is, what is the problem with Dar es Salaam fans?

“We have a good team, our performance currently is the best, if you go on the results, we are better than most teams in East and Central Africa, so why are you not attending matches?

“I want to plead with fans, on Saturday when we play against Kagera, please let us return to the stadium, let us give support to the team, the players deserve your support, they are giving us full entertainment and they deserve your support also, but why are you not showing up for matches? What is the problem? Can you tell us where the problem is?

“Why is it that fans outside the city attend our matches in big numbers, what is the problem in Dar es Salaam? Remember the fans show up at the matches where venues are not good but fans in Dar es Salaam cannot show up at Mkapa where the venue is good and Simba displays good football, what is the problem?

“Personally I am disappointed about it and I want to urge the fans to return and support Simba, we will give you entertainment and I promise you, Kagera will get more than four goals.”