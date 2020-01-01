Manara: Simba SC will do everything possible to bring back Shiboub

The Mainland giants have revealed their efforts to bring the midfielder back to Dar es Salaam for the remaining matches

Simba SC have confirmed they will do all they can to make sure their midfielder Sharaf Shiboub rejoins the team for the remaining matches in the Mainland .

Like many foreign players, Shiboub travelled to his native country, Sudan, when the top-flight was halted in mid-March owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

While some of their foreign players, including Francis Kahata ( ), Meddie Kagere (Rwanda), and Clatous Chama (Zambia), have reported to training ahead of the resumption of the league on Saturday, Shiboub is yet to arrive in .

Simba information officer Haji Manara has now assured fans they are doing all they can to make sure the midfielder arrives from Sudan “even if it means using a long route”.

“In the next two days, the club will come up with appropriate plans to get him back to make the squad full and ready to retain the title,” Manara is quoted by Daily News.

“We already succeeded to bring back Clatous [Chama] from Zambia even though he had to first fly to Ethiopia before coming here. We will probably use similar methods for Shiboub.”

Manara has also predicted a tough competition between Simba players when the league resumes.

“As you know, we are heading to the end of the season hence some players whose contracts are nearing completion would like to seize the chance to showcase their potential to have their contracts extended,” Manara continued.

“I have already spoken with the team’s manager who has assured me that morale among the players is high than before and people should expect massive competitions in the upcoming matches.”

He further said the club will sign new players under instructions from their head coach Sven Vandenbroeck.

“From next month, we will start bringing new players at the club, who will be needed by the coach to make the squad stronger for the upcoming competitions,” added Manara.

Manara has also asked Simba fans to follow the rules set up by the government ahead of their first match against Ruvu Shooting at National Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

Simba will be seeking to win a third straight league title and will be home and dry when they get 12 points more.