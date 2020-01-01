Manara: Simba SC target is to reach Caf Champions League semi-finals

The Tanzanian giants have already set a target they want to achieve as they kick-off their continental campaign this term

Simba SC have set a target of reaching the semi-finals of the Caf this campaign.

The Tanzanian giants have been drawn to face Plateau United FC in the preliminary stage with the first meeting set for November 29 in .

Simba, who left for Nigeria on Tuesday via Addis Ababa with a squad of 24 players, have now said through their media officer Haji Manara that they are targeting a semi-final slot in the Caf competition.

“We have done good preparations and are looking good to go and achieve our targets in the competition,” Manara is quoted by Sokaletu.

“We know we are representing and we must work hard to make the country happy, it is the reason we have set a target of reaching the semis.

“If we reach the semis, then we have a chance of reaching the final, so all we want first is to make sure we make it to the semis, it is our ultimate goal and I know we will achieve it this time around.”

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi received a major boost after striker Meddie Kagere and winger Luis Miquissone were named in the travelling squad for the clash set to be played in Abuja.

Kenyan duo of defender Joash Onyango and midfielder Francis Kahata also made the squad, as did midfielder of the year Clatous Chama, who is being linked with a move to rivals Young Africans (Yanga SC).

Last season, Simba were eliminated in the preliminary stage by Mozambican champions UD Songo at their own turf when they went down 1-0 in August 2019.

Coach Sven Vandenbroeck is confident they will do well in the competition after watching his side thrash Coastal Union 7-0 in their last Mainland match before boarding the plane to Nigeria.

“The victory against Coastal Union is a great sign to the Champions League campaign,” Vandenbroeck told reporters after the match. “It shows you that we are prepared to take on the best in Africa.

“We needed such a win going into continental football, we know we face a tough opponent but we don’t want to go into the match with a negative mind, or we know it is possible, it can be done, and my boys have shown it after the huge win against Coastal Union.”

Goalkeepers: Aishi Manula, Ally Salim, and Beno Kakolanya.

Defenders: Shomari Kapombe, Gadiel Michael, Mohamed Hussein, Erasto Nyoni, Ibrahim Ame, Joash Onyango, Pascal Wawa, Kennedy Juma.

Midfielders: Jonas Mkude, Mzamiru Yassin, Said Ndemla, Rally Bwalya, Hassan Dilunga, Francis Kahata, and Clatous Chama.

Strikers: John Bocco, Meddie Kagere, Miraji Athumani, Bernard Morrison, Luis Miquissone and Ibrahim Ajibu.