Manara: Simba SC player Mohamed will not leave for Yanga SC

The outspoken official for the Msimbazi giants reveals their readiness to keep their assistant captain beyond his contract

Simba SC have come out to state their left-back Hussein Mohamed is not for sale and will not leave for traditional rivals Yanga SC in the Mainland Premier League.

Since last week, rumours were rife in social media that Hussein, who is running down his contract with the Msimbazi giants, was a target for the Jangwani giants. There are other reports suggesting he was waiting to complete his contract before switching allegiance.

But after scoring his beautiful goal against Gwambina FC in the 1-0 win on Saturday, which helped Simba to move above Yanga at the top of the 18-team table, Simba Media Officer Haji Manara has stated they will do everything in their power to keep the player, who has two months left on his deal and will not allow him to leave any time soon.

Through his Instagram page, Manara wrote: “You are the most sung by Bongo artists for their love for you. You are our captain, [captain], who is loved by everyone in Simba.

“This is the team of your life and this is where you grew up and got your name. You and I joined the club together in the 2014 season and you are my best mate. We have come a long way and we know a lot about the good, bad things, and challenges of this club.

“There is no value for money that will make you leave Simba to go to another club in Tanzania.

“Simba have sent me to tell you in public to immediately negotiate with the club management about your contract extension and they will not accept to lose you in any way. In particular, they will not let you join ‘small’ teams in Tanzania but can allow you to go out of the country.”

Article continues below

The outspoken Manara continued: “Don't forget, please [don't forget] those who are persuading you today, mocked you yesterday, don't let go of a team that prepared you to be the legend you are and that makes you happy every time you play for them.

“My club CEO Barbara Gonzalez, the country will not be in peace if we allow Mohamed [Hussein] to join small teams around the country, please move with speed and tie him down to a new contract, I know we will do it soon.”

His goal against Gwambina ensured Simba moved top of the table with 58 points from 24 matches while Yanga are second on 57 points from 26 outings.