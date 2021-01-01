Manara: Simba SC official hurt by Yanga SC vice-chairman Mwakabela's TFF ban

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi official has now advised the Wannachi official to appeal and apologise to the federation

Simba SC spokesperson Haji Manara has taken to social media to express his disappointment with the banning of Yanga SC vice-chairman Fredrick Mwakalebela by the Tanzania Football Federation.

The top Timu ya Wananchi official had been accused of inciting the club supporters and members against the TFF and its affiliate bodies, and after a hearing, the federation's relevant committee found Mwakalebela guilty and consequently banned him for five years.

The Mnyama official has now expressed his feelings after Thursday's decision by the Federation.

"Those who don't understand and know me well might think I am celebrating the decision taken against my brother just because he is a Yanga SC official," Manara posted.

"Despite initial calls by Mwakabela to authorities to arrest me and initiate proceedings against me in court, [I have no grudge against him]. As a human being, I am deeply hurt by the decision taken and I am sorry for him.

"I have never reported anyone anywhere; usually I sympathise with them... and it is the reason why I have been hurt by the punishment."

Manara went on to advise Mwakalebela on what to do to stand a chance of getting back into the game.

"Appeal the decision made and ask for forgiveness for what you have been found guilty of," the Wekundu wa Msimbazi official continued.

"The TFF we know will forgive you, and then in future avoid being used on some issues because you will be the one in trouble."

Mwakalebela's ban comes after Yanga's media man Hassan Bumbuli was banned for three years.

Article continues below

“Yanga SC’s media liaison officer Hassan Bumbuli has been banned from engaging in football matters either in the country or outside the country for the next three years,” the committee’s statement, obtained by Goal, read at the time.

"The judgment has been made based on Article 78(8)(a) of the 2013 regulations. The defendant (Hassan Bumbuli), was accused of failing to obey an initial order that had been issued by the disciplinary committee.

"On September 28, 2020, the committee ordered Bumbuli to pay TSh5 million and further ordered him not to commit another disciplinary issue within a period of two years. He never obeyed the order and did not appeal against the judgement."