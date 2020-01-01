Manara: Simba SC fans should be ready for entertaining Biashara United clash

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi are ready to entertain fans when they play their first league match in Dar es Salaam on Sunday

Simba SC have assured their fans they can anticipate an entertaining game when they take on Biashara United in a Mainland match on Sunday.

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi will be playing their first match on home soil this campaign since their first two matches were played away, against promoted side Ihefu FC which they won 2-1, and a 1-1 draw against Mtibwa Sugar.

Being their first match in Dar es Salaam this campaign, Simba information officer Haji Manara has assured the club fans can watch the champions put up an entertaining match.

More teams

“We will come up against one of the best teams in the Mainland league, a team which fights to get points, we know how difficult they can be but our players are ready to win the tie for the fans,” Manara told reporters in Dar es Salaam.

“Our players know that they owe the fans a win because we drew our last match [1-1 against Mtibwa Sugar], it was not the kind of performance we would have loved to put up but also the pitch was not good for playing football.

“In fact, in our last two matches [against Ihefu and Mtibwa] it was very obvious that we played very bad pitches, not good playing surfaces but now that we are coming back home for our third match, at Mkapa, which is the home of Simba, the fans should come and watch an entertaining game, we promise them a win.”

Manara continued: “Apart from going for the win, the players will also have the duty to entertain our fans because everyone knows the brand of football Simba players especially when at home and that is the brand of football we want to see on Sunday.”

Meanwhile, Manara also explained the reason why Simba have moved to reduce the entry fee for the match against Biashara United.

Article continues below

“We are happy the league managers have accepted our request to reduce the ticket prices for the terraces to Tsh3000, and I want to take this chance to ask the fans to come out in large numbers and support the team," he added.

“Our reason to do so is that we want to have the fans come and support their team, we want to have the tickets affordable to every fan and I am reminding them the match will kick off at 16:00.”

Simba won a treble last season - the Community Shield, the league title, and .