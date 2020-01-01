Manara: Simba SC draw vs Ruvu Shooting hurt but should not discourage fans

The Mainland giants plead with their fans to keep supporting the team despite a shock result in their first league match

Simba SC have urged their fans not to be worried after they posted a 1-1 draw against Ruvu Shooting in a Mainland match on Sunday.

The league champions took a deserved lead in the match played at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam when Shiza Kichuya found the back of the net with a neat finish but the visitors drew level courtesy of Fully Zullu Maganga to ensure the spoils were shared.

The result coupled with their rivals Young Africans (Yanga SC) winning 1-0 against Mwadui and second-placed Azam FC beating Mbao FC 2-0 at the Azam Complex, left Simba fans a disappointed lot despite maintaining their lead at the summit.

More teams

The club’s information officer Haji Manara has now called on the fans not to be disturbed by the outcome, and urged them to stay focused, and continue their support for the team, terming the result as “a small setback which will be rectified in next match.”

“I am sure the fans were not happy with the result and even us the officials we were not happy after dropping the points,” Manara told the club’s official website.

“I want the fans to know in football, you must expect such a result, you either win, lose or draw and it happened we managed to draw and they must stay calm and not be distracted by the outcome.

“We must continue to support the team together, we must remain focused as we have always been, and I want to assure the fans we are still in the driving seat to win the title, the trophy is already in our hands and cannot let it to slip away.”

Manara also took his time to praise Ruvu Shooting for their display which denied Simba a chance to score the winning goal especially in the second half of the fixture.

“Ruvu showed a good game, they fought like lions and gave all they could and I want to clearly state they deserved the point they got,” Manara continued.

Article continues below

Manara also thanked Simba fans for adhering to the safety measures put in place by the Ministry of Health to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

“I also want to take this opportunity to thank the fans for their maturity in following the safety measures that were laid down by the government and also urge them to maintain the same spirit in subsequent matches.”

Simba are now on 72 points after 29 matches; they have won 23, drawn three, and lost as many matches, 15 points ahead of Azam.