Manara: Simba SC offer better entertainment than Mamelodi Sundowns, Al Ahly or TP Mazembe

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi official made the claims after they dropped out of the Champions League at the quarter-final stage

Simba SC spokesperson Haji Manara has claimed not even Premier League champions Mamelodi Sundowns or African champions Al Ahly offer football entertainment like the Tanzanian giants.



Manara made the comments after Wekundu wa Msimbazi defeated Dodoma Jiji 3-0 in the Shield Cup on Sunday.

Simba have been in the Caf Champions League for the last four season where they have reached the quarter-finals on two occasions.

"This kind of football is not played anywhere in Africa. Not Al Ahly or Mamelodi Sundowns can offer this kind of football entertainment. Not even Nkana FC or TP Mazembe but it is only Simba who can do it," Manara wrote on his Facebook age.

"Only from Simba you can find this level of entertainment in football across Africa."

In a separate interview, head coach Didier Gomes Da Rosa explained why they have been able to play an entertaining brand of football christened 'Mpira Biriani' in Tanzania.

"I am proud of the quality of the squad I have and what we have done in the Champions League this season despite not progressing. I am happy to see there is a lot of competition among my players which makes us better," the coach told the club's portal.

"Every player is committed to making sure he gets a chance to start in the first team. You can see this through the quality shown by our players even those who come in to replace the players who start regularly."

Simba were hopeful of going past Kaizer Chiefs in the quarter-finals, all the way to the ultimate stage but a 4-0 loss at the FNB Stadium hampered their chances a great deal.

Even though they won at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, the 3-0 margin of victory did not deny Amakhosi a chance in the semis.

Article continues below

Wekundu wa Msimbazi have now shifted focus to the local competitions as they hope to retain both the Premier League and the Shield Cup trophies.

They are comfortable on top of the table - above arch-rivals Yanga SC who beat them to the Mapinduzi Cup in Zanzibar - with four games in hand.

They will play Namungo FC on Saturday as they try to reduce the unplayed games.