Manara: Official urges Simba SC fans not to take revenge vs Yanga SC fans

The administrator has left the TFF and other relevant authorities to take action on the vice

Simba SC spokesperson Haji Manara has urged Wekundu wa Msimbazi fans not to retaliate after hooligans associated with Yanga SC attacked a few of their members.

The few fans of Simba wore their jerseys and found their way to Morogoro to watch Wananchi play Mtibwa Sugar in the Tanzanian Mainland League match on Sunday, a match the visitors eventually won by a solitary goal.

However, it ended ugly as Simba fans were beaten and their jerseys ripped by their rivals.

"Our hope is to see the Football Federation (TFF) take action on these consistent vices by Yanga fans," Manara wrote on his official Facebook page.

"We also want to see our police in Morogoro Province comment on the issue which has tainted our game and threatened the peace and safety in our stadiums in the country."

The official urged the Wekundu wa Msimbazi fans not to avenge the incident but allow respective authorities to act.

"I am requesting Simba fans not to revenge but continue preaching peace while doing what is right on the pitch," Manara said.

"Continue enjoying the game in the stadium and allow the TFF and the police to do their job as the law requires of them.

"Simba is a team of civilized people and let us not engage in hooliganism activities."

The TFF has also come out strongly to condemn acts of hooliganism.

"TFF condemns the unsporting acts by a section of Young Africans fans of beating Simba SC fans during the [Tanzania Mainland League] match against Mtibwa Sugar played on September 27 at Jamhuri Stadium, Morogoro," the Federation said in a statement obtained by Goal.

"TFF curses the uncivilized incident which might affect the peace enjoyed in football in all stadiums."

The Federation has further revealed their optimism that action will be taken against the perpetrators.

"The hooliganism acts have no place in football and should be condemned by every fan," the statement added.

"We believe the respective authorities will take necessary action against those involved in the vice."