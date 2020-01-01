Manara 'not ready to leave Simba SC’, dismisses exit reports

The club’s media officer comes out to clarify why he has been silent on matters pertaining to the league champions

Simba information officer Haji Manara has stated he will remain at the club to continue with his duties despite reports he has been suspended by his bosses.

It was recently reported Manara had been suspended from Simba which prompted him not to discuss the team's issues.

However, Manara has now come out to clarify he took a break from discussing the club’s issues because he had been handed a break by the leadership after his recent wedding.

Through his View this post on Instagram A post shared by Haji Sunday Manara (@hajismanara) , Manara has said: “The size of my name makes me feel better, my fame hurts others.

“I never wanted to be here, but I believe my work has attracted many and God decided to promote me.

“Please Simba fans, I will continue to be your spokesperson until my provision is exhausted, [it will not happen for any of us to remain forever whether by death or otherwise].

“Tell those who wrote the rumours of my departure, that I am very knowledgeable with matters of public communication and I have a lot of experience in this area and have become resistant to the challenges of work.

“I am not ready to leave Simba, who am I to leave anyway?”

His statement comes a day after the club suspended dependable midfielder Jonas Mkude due to disciplinary reasons.

Wekundu wa Msimbazi did not specifically point out the allegations labelled against the international but promised to deliver a fair ruling on the issue soon.

“We regret to inform our members and fans, that always was the best for us, of Simba Sports Club that Jonas Mkude has been temporarily suspended,” Simba announced in a statement obtained by Goal.

“Mkude has been made to step aside given a number of reasons that include a number of disciplinary issues that he has been implicated with.

“Simba SC have been forced to make this decision because as a club we do not tolerate matters indiscipline in any way. We believe discipline is the backbone for any development in the world of soccer.”

Simba are preparing to face promoted Ihefu FC on Wednesday.