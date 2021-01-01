Manara hits back at 'old Onyango' sayers after Simba SC defender won March club's award

The Mnyama official believes the Kenya international will keep winning and proving doubters wrong

Simba SC spokesperson Haji Manara has now rebuked those who mocked the signing of Kenya defender Joash Onyango on the basis he was too old for the Tanzania Mainland League.

The Harambee Star joined Wekundu wa Msimbazi from Gor Mahia at the beginning of the season after his contract with the latter expired.

However, critics felt the centre-back would struggle at Mnyama and taunted him further when he contributed to Yanga SC's goal in his first Kariakoo Derby that ended 1-1.

Since then, the 28-year-old has proved to be a consistent performer, and recently he won the club's March player of the month ahead of Aishi Manula and Mozambique international Luis Miquissone.

The Mnyama communications officer has now taken to his social media platforms to hit back at those who criticized the signing.

"Where are those who said Simba have old defenders who will struggle this season?" Manara asked.

"Even some analysts were quick to claim the [Onyango] signing will flop. How are you feeling now? Let us assume Oyango is old, so which youthful defender can be compared to him?

"Lest you don't know, Onyango is used to winning awards and many more are coming. Critics don't have a place to hide their faces."

On winning the March club award, the former Gor Mahia star became the second recipient of the award, after Miquissone, which was launched by the Mainland Premier League champions in February.

The award is an initiative from the Msimbazi giants’ fans, is sponsored by Emirate Aluminum Profile company, and will see players rewarded for their efforts every month.

Article continues below

According to a statement from Simba and obtained by Goal, a total of 25,719 votes were cast by the fans with Onyango managing 20,288.

Tanzania keeper Manula, who is being linked with a transfer to Sudanese outfit Al Merrikh, came second after garnering 4,673 while Miquissone managed 758 to finish third.

With the award, Onyango, who has formed a strong partnership with Ivorian defender Pascal Wawa in the heart of the Simba defence, walked away with prize money of Tsh1,000,000.